Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra: Anti-Corruption Bureau gives clean chit to Ajit Pawar in Vidarbha irrigation projects scam

Maharashtra's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has given a clean chit to NCP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Vidarbha irrigation scam in Nagpur and Amravati Division.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Nagpur (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 23:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 23:31 IST
Maharashtra: Anti-Corruption Bureau gives clean chit to Ajit Pawar in Vidarbha irrigation projects scam
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has given a clean chit to NCP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Vidarbha irrigation scam in Nagpur and Amravati Division. The ACB, in its affidavit submitted in the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, has ruled out Pawar's involvement in cases of alleged irregularities in the irrigation projects in the Vidarbha region.

Two affidavits were submitted on November 27, one by Rashmi Nandedkar, Superintendent of Police, ACB, Nagpur, to Nagpur Division irrigation project. The other one was filed by Shrikant Dhivare, SP, ACB, related to Amravati division irrigation project. Both affidavits stated chairman of Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation -- Ajit Pawar -- can't be held responsible for acts of executing agencies as there was no legal duty on his part. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Indian police shoot dead four men suspected of raping veterinarian in Hyderabad

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Iran 'meddling' a 'huge violation of Iraqi sovereignty': US

Washington, Dec 6 AFP The United States on Friday accused Iran of meddling in Iraqs quest to form a government, calling it a huge violation of sovereignty. We are encouraging neighbors not to meddle and undermine the constitution of the cou...

UPDATE 4-White House vows response to Democratic deadline in Trump impeachment drive

The White House promised to respond to a Friday deadline set by U.S. House of Representatives Democrats for President Donald Trump to decide whether to take part in proceedings as lawmakers consider what articles of impeachment to bring aga...

US slaps sanctions on Iran-linked Iraqis over protest abuses

Washington, Dec 6 AFP The United States on Friday announced sanctions on three Iranian-linked Iraqi militia leaders for allegedly assisting the crackdown on demonstrations that have swept the country. The Iraqi people want their country bac...

Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze on way to court, dies at Delhi hospital

A 23-year-old rape victim, who was set ablaze by five men in Unnao district yesterday, succumbed to her injuries late night at Delhis Safdurjung hospital on Friday. She died at 11.40 pm. She suffered a cardiac arrest and doctor tried to res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019