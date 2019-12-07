Thirumala Devaswom temple practices rainwater harvesting, supply water to 100 houses

The management of Thirumala Devaswom temple in Kochi has been practising rainwater harvesting at the temple premises since 2004. Manger of the shrine, P Rangadasa Prabhu said: "The temple faced waterlogging every time it rained. So we thought of storing rainwater in the temple tank."

He said that over 100 houses in the locality use the water from the temple tank. "We are storing around 14,000 square feet of water. Everybody digs bore-well to get water, we thought of harvesting rainwater and giving a message to people. I practice rainwater harvesting even in my house," the manager said. (ANI)

