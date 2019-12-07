Aligarh: Police raid illegal hookah bar, 24 arrested

District administration and police on Friday conducted a raid at a hookah bar being operated illegally in Kishanpur area of the city. During the raid, police found a large number of people in the outlet and also seized intoxicating substance.

Sharing details of the raid, Circle Officer Anil Samania said, "We have arrested 24 people who were caught smoking hookah. We also seized other intoxicating substance and liquor." The administration has sealed the hookah bar and has initiated further action over the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)