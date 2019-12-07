Unnao rape victim's brother demands justice

The brother of the Unnao rape victim on Saturday demanded justice for his sister, saying that the accused will have to go to the place "where she has gone".

"She asked me that brother please save me. I am very sad that I could not save her," he told reporters.

The rape victim from Unnao airlifted to Delhi and admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital here after she was set on fire allegedly by five persons, died on Friday night.

