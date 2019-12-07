Left Menu
'Do everything possible': On Armed Forces Flag Day, Rajnath SIngh urges people to contribute

On the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day on Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged people to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund and do everything possible for the well-being and welfare of India's ex-servicemen.

'Do everything possible': On Armed Forces Flag Day, Rajnath SIngh urges people to contribute
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day on Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged people to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund and do everything possible for the well-being and welfare of India's ex-servicemen. "Today the Nation is observing the Armed Forces Flag Day to honor India's bravehearts who sacrificed their lives while serving the country. We should support their families and do everything possible for their well-being and also for the welfare of India's Ex-Servicemen," Singh tweeted.

"You may contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund through online transaction or by writing a cheque. Contributions to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund are exempted from Income Tax. Let us express our gratitude to Armed Forces who have fought for the honour of this country," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to the Indian forces on the occasion.

"On Armed Forces Flag Day we salute the indomitable courage of our forces and their families. I also urge you to contribute towards the welfare of our forces," Modi tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

