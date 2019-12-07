Left Menu
Development News Edition

Post-mortem of Unnao rape victim: UP, Delhi Police won't be part of forensic procedure

The post-mortem of the Unnao rape victim, who died on Friday night, will be conducted shortly and Uttar Pradesh and Delhi Police will not be part of the forensic procedure, said Dr Sunil Gupta, Medical Superintendent, Safdarjung Hospital.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 10:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 10:13 IST
Post-mortem of Unnao rape victim: UP, Delhi Police won't be part of forensic procedure
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The post-mortem of the Unnao rape victim, who died on Friday night, will be conducted shortly and Uttar Pradesh and Delhi Police will not be part of the forensic procedure, said Dr Sunil Gupta, Medical Superintendent, Safdarjung Hospital. "Post mortem will take place at 10 am today under the leadership of Dr MK Wahi, Head of Department of Forensic unit," Dr Sunil Gupta told ANI.

"Uttar Pradesh Police and Delhi Police are completing their paperwork, they will not be part of the forensic procedure," Dr Gupta added. After battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, the Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning died at 11:40 pm on Friday.

Dr Shalab Kumar, HOD of Burns and Plastic Department at the hospital, told ANI: "It is very sad that the Unnao rape victim could not survive despite our best efforts. She suffered cardiac arrest at 11:10 pm and we tried to resuscitate her, but she could not survive." On Thursday, the 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Safdarjung Hospital.

According to the police, five miscreants allegedly threw kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed. Notably, the woman had filed a rape case in March this year, which is under trial at a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-India's Kohli would rather finish than entertain

Indias captain Virat Kohli says his priority is to help India win matches than just play slam-bang cricket for the sake of entertaining the crowd in the Twenty20 game. Kohli produced a batting masterclass in Fridays Twenty20 match against W...

Celtics hammer Nuggets, stay perfect at home

Jayson Tatum scored 26 points, Jaylen Brown added 21 and the Boston Celtics blew out the visiting Denver Nuggets 108-95 Friday night. Kemba Walker had 19 points, and Marcus Smart chipped in nine in his return from an abdomen injury as the C...

With 86 rape cases in Unnao, UP Justice Minister vows not to spare culprits

After a report surfaced that 86 rape cases have been reported in Unnao from January to November this year, Uttar Pradesh Justice Minister Brajesh Pathak assured that a strict action will be taken against those found guilty and urged people ...

Girl's father, brother acquitted of charge of raping her

A Delhi court has acquitted the father and the brother of a girl of the charges of repeatedly raping her, saying it was improbable that she could have been raped in the presence of several family members. The court also based its acquittal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019