Nothing to say, rapists deserve death sentence: Unnao rape victim's brother

The brother of Unnao rape victim, who succumbed to injuries following a cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital here, asserted that the five accused deserve a death sentence. "I have nothing really to say. My sister is no more with us, my only demand is that the five accused deserve death and nothing less," he told ANI.

The girl's family on Friday said they have received death threats and that the callers have also threatened that they will set the shop on fire. The victim's uncle and aunt and some other relatives who received threat calls said that they are living in fear.The family has sought security from the police administration.

The Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning, died at 11:40 pm last night.The 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Safdarjung Hospital.According to the police, five miscreants allegedly threw kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of the rape case she had filed. Notably, the woman had filed the case in March this year, which is under trial at a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. (ANI)

