Air quality very poor in Delhi
The air quality in the national capital was in the "very poor" category Saturday morning.
The overall air quality in the city was 370 at 9.45 am; it was 'severe' with an AQI of 404 at 4 pm Friday.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.
