3 girls reported missing in Muzaffarnagar

Three girls have been reported missing to police by their parents in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh in the past three weeks, according to police. The parents of a 14-year-old girl, missing since Nov 14, have alleged that their daughter has been abducted by a youth in Kahikhedi village in Purkazi area, they said.

Police have booked the youth and officials are trying to locate the girl. Angry over the failure of the administration to locate the minor, women from the village, including the girl's mother, protested outside the police station in Purkazi on Friday. The mother threatened to set herself on fire if her daughter is not traced.

In Civil Lines area of Muzaffarnagar city, a girl had gone to college on Dec 4 and has not returned home since then, police said. Police have registered a case against a man, who too has been missing since, in connection with the case. Police said Rs 75,000 has been withdrawn from the bank account of the girl.

In Behta Sadat village of the district, police on Friday booked a man for abducting a girl. According to SHO Vijay Bahadur Singh, police registered a case of abduction following a complaint by her parents.

Meanwhile, police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly raping a girl promising to marry her in Ramlila Tila area. Police said the girl on Friday filed a complaint, alleging that the man had promised to marry her but refused to do so after sexually exploiting her. A police official said the case is being investigated.

