Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi leaves for Unnao after rape victim dies

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi left for Unnao from Lucknow on Saturday, following the death of a rape victim, who was set ablaze by five men in Unnao district on Thursday. The 23-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdurjung hospital on Friday.

"She died at 11.40 pm. She suffered a cardiac arrest and doctor tried to resuscitate, but she could not survive," Dr Shalab Kumar, Head of Burns and Plastic Department, told ANI. The woman was allegedly set ablaze while she was on her way to a local court hearing in the rape case which she had filed in March earlier this year.

The five accused, identified as Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh and Ram Kishore attacked her near a village intersection and set her ablaze after pouring kerosene on her. She suffered 90 per cent burns and was later airlifted to Delhi's Safdurjung hospital for treatment. (ANI)

