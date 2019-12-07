Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi leaves for Unnao after rape victim dies

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi left for Unnao from Lucknow on Saturday, following the death of a rape victim, who was set ablaze by five men in Unnao district on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 11:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 11:50 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi leaves for Unnao after rape victim dies
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi leaving for Unnao on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi left for Unnao from Lucknow on Saturday, following the death of a rape victim, who was set ablaze by five men in Unnao district on Thursday. The 23-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdurjung hospital on Friday.

"She died at 11.40 pm. She suffered a cardiac arrest and doctor tried to resuscitate, but she could not survive," Dr Shalab Kumar, Head of Burns and Plastic Department, told ANI. The woman was allegedly set ablaze while she was on her way to a local court hearing in the rape case which she had filed in March earlier this year.

The five accused, identified as Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh and Ram Kishore attacked her near a village intersection and set her ablaze after pouring kerosene on her. She suffered 90 per cent burns and was later airlifted to Delhi's Safdurjung hospital for treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Akhilesh Yadav demands UP Chief Minister's resignation over Unnao rape victim's death

After the death of the Unnao rape victim, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday staged a sit-in outside the Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the incident. This is an extr...

UPDATE 1-Giant fire near Sydney may burn for weeks as people struggle to breathe

A giant bushfire on the edge of Sydney, which has blanketed the city in smoke causing a spike in respiratory illnesses and the cancellation of outdoor sports, will take weeks to control but will not be extinguished without heavy rains, fire...

Cricket-Australia allay Boxing Day pitch fears at 'dangerous' MCG

Cricket Australia CA sought to allay pitch concerns for the Boxing Day test against New Zealand after the surface at the Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG was deemed unsafe to continue a Sheffield Shield match on Saturday. Western Australia bats...

Teacher dismissed from service for coming to school drunk

A teacher of a government-run primary school in Odishas Jajpur district was dismissed from service for coming to duty in an inebriated condition and punishing students outside the school premises, officials said on Friday. The teacher ident...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019