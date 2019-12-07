Sanitation has become people's movement: Rajnath

Hailing 'Swachh Bharat Mission', Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that sanitation has become a people's movement in the country.

Addressing an event in Delhi Cantonment area here, Rajnath said children have become the ambassadors of 'Swachhta' (cleanliness).

He also flagged off a special plogging awareness drive and said people have understood the downside of using plastics.

