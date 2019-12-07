Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lt Guv directs handing over of land for transit accommodation of migrant employees by Dec 15

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 16:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 16:25 IST
Lt Guv directs handing over of land for transit accommodation of migrant employees by Dec 15

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu has directed officers to hand over the identified land for the transit accommodation of Kashmiri migrant employees by December 15, officials said on Saturday. He also directed that the remaining land be identified for the accommodation of migrant employees in the Valley within a month's time, besides calling for expediting work on construction of border bunkers for providing necessary shelter to border dwellers during shelling by Pakistan.

Murmu passed the directions during a meeting to review the functioning of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction department here, an official spokesman said. During the meeting, he said a detailed discussion was held on relief and rehabilitation benefits extended to Kashmiri migrants, persons displaced in 1947, 1965 and 1971 and refugees from West Pakistan.

On transit accommodation of Kashmiri migrant employees, the Lt Governor directed the officers to hand over the identified land for the same by December 15 and identify the remaining land for the accommodation within a month's time, the spokesman said. Murmu instructed the recruiting agencies to complete the pending recruitment for all posts notified for Kashmiri migrants by January 31 next year, the spokesman said.

He said Murmu directed for the early clearance of all pending relief cases of displaced persons and completion and submission of all eligible cases by the end of January. The L-G also directed the concerned officers to examine the issues of relief to West Pakistan refugees and address them on priority basis, the spokesman said.

While reviewing the present status of construction of border bunkers, the Lt Governor observed that all requisite measures should be taken for expediting the work on construction of border bunkers for providing the necessary shelter to border dwellers during shelling from across the border. He directed the officers to examine the proposal of construction of new bunkers, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Mayawati appeals UP Guv to meet CM Adityanath, police dept over increasing incidents of crime against women

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday appealed Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state police over the issue of increase in incidents of crime against women. This comes after Ma...

Rights of locals will be protected to maximum limits: J-K BJP

Amidst growing demand for domicile certificate and job protection following abrogation of Article 370 provisions, the BJPs Jammu and Kashmir unit on Saturday assured the people that their rights would be protected to permissible maximum lim...

Germany's SPD slip in polls after choosing new leftist leaders

Support for Germanys Social Democrats SPD has fallen after members last week chose as leaders a leftist duo who are sceptical about remaining in government with Chancellor Angela Merkels conservatives, a poll showed on Saturday. At a party ...

Cricket-Fawad back in Pakistan test squad after decade in the wilderness

Fawad Alam returned from a decade in the test wilderness on Saturday after Pakistan recalled the middle-order batsman for the two-match home series against Sri Lanka later this month. The 34-year-old replaced Iftikhar Ahmed, who managed onl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019