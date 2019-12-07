Gamers, developers come together at DreamHack Delhi

With the 2nd edition of Dreamhack, gamers, esports enthusiasts, and developers have come together here for 72 hours of gaming competitions, LAN parties, and a perfect opportunity to connect and grow. Organised esports company NODWIN Gaming and Viacom18, DreamHack Delhi opened at the NSIC Exhibition Ground on Friday with 400-seats LAN parties and gaming competitions across titles like "CS:GO" , "Super Smash Bro" , "Tekken 7", and "PUBG" among others.

The three-day gaming festival will also see a classic collection of retro and table-top games where daily top scorers will be awarded from a prize pool of Rs 75,000 for retro games and Rs 1,000,00 for table-top games. "At its core, gaming is about friendships and stories. The bonds we make as friends with our common love for gaming. Nothing signifies that more than DreamHack and its two-decade journey.

"We at NODWIN Gaming and Viacom18 will put in all our effort to sculpt a DreamHack bigger and better than the last edition. There will be something for everyone at DreamHack Delhi. It'll be fun, it'll be a lot of fun," Akshat Rathee, founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming, said. Apart from its signature BYOC (Bring Your Own Computer) LAN parties, DreamHack Delhi will also feature BYOD (Bring Your Own Devices), where gamers can bring in their mobile phones and consoles to play on for three days.

The visitors can enjoy cosplay, live performances by renowned artistes, signing sessions with pro players and a merchandise zone to get their hands on the latest gaming apparel and collectibles. "We at DreamHack are happy to return to the great gaming country of India. Last year's festival in Mumbai was historical as it was the first DreamHack festival ever to be held in Asia," Marcus Lindmark, co-CEO of DreamHack, said.

"India has a very strong gaming community, which we got to experience first hand during last year's event. This makes DreamHack Delhi a natural next step in our effort in making the DreamHack experience the perfect culmination of the gaming year in India," he added. The DreamHack Delhi will come to an end on December 8.

