Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five held in Thane, drugs worth Rs 62.81 lakh seized

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 17:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 17:00 IST
Five held in Thane, drugs worth Rs 62.81 lakh seized

The Thane Police arrested five men and seized narcotic drugs worth Rs 62.81 lakh from their possession over the last three weeks, an official said on Saturday. Additional Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar said the seized drugs included 1,063 LSD papers and small quantities of mephedrone and charas.

Salman Shaikh (28), Sanjeev alias Paul Ramadyaya Chouhan (27), Nitin Lamsure (33), Sushant Rasal (32) and Prem Iyer were arrested by the anti-narcotics cell of city police, he said. The police also seized Rs 98,000 in cash.

Acting on a tip-off, ANC sleuths arrested Salman and Sanjeev from Upvan area on November 19, Pawar said. Their interrogation led to further arrests over the next two weeks, he added.

A huge stock of LSD papers was seized from Iyer, the police officer said. All five were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further probe was on, Pawar added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Tammy Abraham is a goalscorer: N'Golo Kante

Chelseas NGolo Kante said that his teammate Tammy Abraham is a goalscorer and can score at any time. Im not surprised because you can see that hes a goalscorer and he can score at any time. From training with him, I just knew what he was, t...

UPDATE 2-Chinese-American freed from Iran, Iranian freed from U.S. in prisoner swap

A Chinese-American detained in Iran in 2016 and later charged for spying was freed and an imprisoned Iranian was released by Washington in return, and both were flown to their countries, an Iranian official said on Saturday.The official spo...

Justin Timberlake spotted for the first time after public apology to family for holding hands with co-star

American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake was spotted out and about for the first time since he apologised to his family. The 38-year-old singer, who has been married to wife and American actor Jessica Biel for seven years, was photograp...

Trump says American held in Iran has been released

Washington, Dec 7 AFP An American held in Iran on allegations of espionage since 2016 has been released and is on his way back home, President Donald Trump announced Saturday. After more than three years of being held prisoner in Iran, Xiyu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019