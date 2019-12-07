Puducherry: L-G Kiran Bedi meets traffic cops at East Traffic Station

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday made a surprise visit to the East Traffic Station in the city along with a team of officials from the Raj Niwas.

During her meeting, she talked about the contribution to traffic personnel towards road safety.

"With traffic cops today. Helping them realise the value of their contribution towards road safety. Also, how could they be more effective with use of their mobiles by photographing the violations and feeding into the systems for the record," tweeted Bedi after the visit. (ANI)

