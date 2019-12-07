4 arrested in minor's sexual assault case Kollam, Dec 7 (PTI): Four people, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl, police said on Saturday. Among the arrested were a lodge owner and the girl's aunt, the police said.

One of the accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody, they said. The three others are in police custody.

Investigations began after the girl's mother lodged a complaint with the police. PTI UD NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)