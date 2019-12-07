Priyanka Gandhi visits Unnao rape victim's kin, lends support to fight for justice

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that she will fight for justice to the Unnao rape victim. The Congress leader visited the victim's family in Unnao on Saturday.

"Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that she will fight for justice along with us. Our only demand is that the culprits should be given the death penalty, only then her soul will rest in peace," Unnao rape victim's sister-in-law told reporters here. After battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning died at 11:40 pm on Friday.

The 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Delhi for treatment at Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday. According to the police, the five accused had allegedly thrown kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed in March. (ANI)

