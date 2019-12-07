Bangladeshi delegation to attend Vijay Diwas celebration

A Bangladeshi delegation, including six serving officers of its Army and Mukti Jodhhas (freedom fighters) who fought in the 1971 India-Pakistan war, will participate in the Vijay Diwas celebration here on December 16 this year, a senior Indian Army official said. The event organised to commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed forces along with the Mukti Bahini over Pakistan leading to the formation of Bangladesh, will be attended by a 72-member delegation, which will include six serving officers of the Bangladesh Army and 30 Mukti Jodhhas, he said.

Homage will be paid to the fallen heroes of the Indian Armed Forces and the Mukti Joddhas who made this victory possible, Major General, General Staff (MGGS) at Eastern Command Headquarters, N K Prasad, said. "Vijay Diwas is a landmark event in the history of the Eastern Command and also an outstanding example of people's aspirations ably supported by decisive military action that resulted in the birth of a new nation, Bangladesh," Prasad said.

He said the war was a joint effort of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force as well as the Mukti Bahini with the cooperation of the people of the then East Pakistan. "It was the successful coordination of these agencies that left Pakistan capitulating and surrendering within 13 days," he said.

The main event will be organised at the Eastern Command Headquarters at Fort William here on December 16 while military band concerts will be held at Princep Ghat on the banks of River Hooghly on December 13 and 14, Prasad said. A Military Tattoo will also be organised at the Race Course Ground here on December 14 and 15, he said, adding that a marathon will also be held on December 15..

