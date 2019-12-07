Left Menu
Village head's husband shot dead in Bihar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Khagaria
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 19:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 19:36 IST
Unidentified gunmen shot dead a village head's husband and injured another person in Bihar's Khagaria district on Saturday, police said. The incident happened at Phango village under the jurisdiction of Mansi police station when some unidentified gunmen shot at the man who was campaigning for Abdul Kalam, a candidate for Sarsawa Panchayat's Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) election, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Foto Yadav (30), husband of the village head (mukhiya) of Sarsawa panchayat, Nutan Devi, the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of the district, Raj Kumar Raj, said. While Yadav died on the spot, Kalam was admitted to Khagaria Sadar Hospital with a bullet injury, the police officer said.

An investigation has been initiated, he added..

