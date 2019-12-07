Left Menu
Punjab: AAP demands immediate arrest of culprits for attacking Jagraon MLA

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Punjab unit on Saturday condemned the alleged attack on its Jagraon MLA and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Sarabjit Kaur Manuke that took place yesterday evening.

  ANI
  • |
  Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  Updated: 07-12-2019 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 19:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Punjab unit on Saturday condemned the alleged attack on its Jagraon MLA and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Sarabjit Kaur Manuke that took place yesterday evening. AAP leader and Leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema demanded that the attackers must be arrested at the earliest.

Demanding a time-bound judicial probe into the incident, Cheema questioned the laidback attitude of the police dispensation. "The culprits have not been arrested so far even though the victim's legislator provided them (the police) with the screenshots of the car allegedly used by the accused," he claimed.

He also warned the government that if the culprits were not arrested within 24 hours, the AAP would be compelled to take a tougher stand into the matter. "The law and order situation in the state had virtually collapsed and that the criminals and anti-social elements were roaming free without any fear psychosis. Drug traffickers and mafia lords in the state were at the helms of making lives of the common man a virtual hell while the Captain Amarinder Singh's government remained a mute spectator," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

