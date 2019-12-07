Man throws chemical substance on woman near New Delhi station

A 29-year-old woman was injured after her boyfriend threw some chemical substance on her near the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, police said. On being informed by a passerby around 1.15 pm that a woman was attacked with acid near the railway station on the Ajmeri Gate side police took her to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital where she was undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said.

The woman, a native of Adilabad in Telangana, told police that she was married and has a child. She separated from her husband and came to Delhi around six months back and have been living as a vagabond since then, the officer said. She had come in contact with one Rudra Vishwash and they lived together for a couple of months. However, they later separated and she was living near the New Delhi Railway station, police said.

On Saturday, following an altercation between them, Vishwash threw some chemical substance at her and fled. The victim has got swelling on the right eye and has some blurred vision for which she has been treated, another police officer said. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and police are trying to nab the accused, the officer said.

