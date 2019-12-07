Left Menu
IYC, NSUI members take out candlelight march demanding justice for family of Unnao rape victim

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 20:01 IST
  07-12-2019
Members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Saturday took out a candlelight march here demanding justice for the family of Unnao rape victim. The IYC took out the march from the Assam Bhawan to Uttar Pradesh Bhawan, and the NSUI marched with candles in their hands from Raisina Road to Jantar Mantar in Lutyens' Delhi.

The IYC's march was led by its national president Srinivas BV and joined by several youth protestors. "The rising incidents of rape and brutal murder of our daughters and sisters in the country show that the present government has failed to provide the common minimum need of safety to women across the country," an IYC advisory stated.

"We demand the state and the central government to take immediate action against the accused," said Srinivas. Several students participated in the candlelight vigil organised by the NSUI.

"Due to the incidents of Unnao and Hyderabad, there is an atmosphere of fear in the whole country, due to which women are living in fear," the student outfit said. adding, the present BJP government has completely failed in stopping such incidents. It also questioned why the prime minister was refraining from speaking on the "ever increasing" incidents of rape in the country.

The 23-year-old rape victim from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, who was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital with 90 per cent burns after being set afire by the accused, died following a cardiac arrest at 11.40 pm on Friday. The incident came days after the gang-rape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad that sparked a national outrage.

