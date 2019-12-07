Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amritsar man fakes his murder for loan waiver, insurance money

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 20:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 20:05 IST
Amritsar man fakes his murder for loan waiver, insurance money

A man whose family operated a wholesale business of soft drinks in Amritsar allegedly faked his own murder after eliminating someone else for loan waiver and insurance money, police said on Saturday. The Tarn Taran police said Anoop Singh did this to have financial gains over Rs 1 crore.

He was charged with murdering a homeless man and destroying evidence, police said, adding that his brother Karandeep Singh and domestic help Karan, alias Kaka, had been arrested for the planning, preparation and execution of the murder plot, a Punjab Police spokesperson said in a release here. "Further, the role of other family members, including Anoop Singh's father, is being investigated," he said.

The Harike SHO on December 5 had received information that a charred body was lying on the Harike-Patti road. A car with a registration number of Punjab was found parked next to the body.

"On the examination of the body, it was concluded that it was burned after pouring oil," the spokesperson said. Aadhaar, PAN and ATM cards with some photos were recovered from the scene.

"A bottle of oil was also recovered from the car," he said. Anoop's father Tarlok Singh was informed about the incident, who identified the body as that of his son.

The body was, thereafter, sent to the local Civil Hospital for a post-mortem. Further, based on the statement of Tarlok Singh, a murder case was registered on December 5.

The spokesperson of the Punjab Police said during thorough investigation, Karandeep revealed that Anoop and Karan had brought a homeless migrant, Babba, with them to the Harike-Patti road. "Thereafter, both Anoop and Karan stabbed Babba with a sharp-edged weapon and then burnt the body by pouring oil on it," he said.

"Karandeep Singh revealed that he was following the car in his Jeep to assist in the escape of Anoop Singh and his accomplice Karan after the commission of the crime," the spokesperson said. Investigation revealed that a business partner of Anoop Singh, who is based in Haryana, had offered shelter to the accused.

"He is being questioned for further details. Anoop Singh and Kaka were arrested by a police party from Tohana in Fatehabad of Haryana," he said. The spokesperson said the accused had taken loans amounting to Rs 75 lakh, which could have been waived as a result of his death.

He also had a life insurance cover of Rs 36 lakh besides other policies, which would have resulted in financial gains exceeding Rs 1 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka: MoD organises cleanliness drive under 'Swachhta Pakhwada'

The Ministry of Defence has organised a cleanliness drive as part of the Swachhta Pakhwada. The drive began on December 1 and will conclude on December 15.According to a press release, the theme of the drive is Plastic se Raksha, Swachhta h...

More French protests see roads blocked, trains disrupted and scuffles in Paris

Truckers blocked roads in about 10 regions around France on Saturday to protest against a planned reduction in tax breaks on diesel for road transport, while train and metro services remained heavily disrupted by a strike against pension re...

UPDATE 7-United States and Iran swap prisoners in rare act of cooperation

The United States and Iran each freed a prisoner on Saturday in a rare swap, an act of cooperation between two longtime foes whose ties have worsened since President Donald Trump took office.Trump said Xiyue Wang, a U.S. citizen held in Ira...

UPDATE 21-Saudi airman in U.S. for training suspected in deadly shooting at Florida naval base

A Saudi Air Force second lieutenant killed three people and wounded eight others on Friday in an unexplained shooting rampage at a U.S. Navy base in Florida where he was training, U.S. officials told Reuters. Sheriffs deputies responding to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019