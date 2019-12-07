2 held for selling stolen vehicles using forged documents

Two men were arrested from Sarai Kale Khan area in Delhi for allegedly buying stolen vehicles and selling them at higher prices using forged documents, police said on Saturday. The accused were identified as Jayprakash (30) and Shamim Durrani (26), residents of Uttar Pradesh, they said.

"On November 28, police got a tip-off regarding the accused and laid a trap near Sarai Kale Khan Bus Terminus. Jaiprakash was arrested around 3 pm. On his instance, his accomplice Durrani was also held," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ram Gopal Naik said. Interrogation revealed that the accused used to operate in Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region). After buying the vehicles at a cheap rate from thieves, the accused would prepare forged documents using which they sold them at a higher price to others, the DCP said.

They mainly targeted Bullet motorcycles, the official said, adding 10 two-wheelers, two cars and some forged documents of the vehicles were recovered from their possession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)