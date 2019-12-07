Left Menu
Development News Edition

People 'living in fear' in land of Buddha, Gandhi, says Chhattisgarh CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 20:35 IST
People 'living in fear' in land of Buddha, Gandhi, says Chhattisgarh CM

Attacking the central government, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said people in the land of Gautam Buddha, and Mahatma Gandhi are "living in fear". Addressing the 17th edition of Hindustan Times (HT) leadership summit here, he said there is a difference between nationalism practiced by the BJP and Congress.

"Our nationalism is being followed as a tradition which is represented by (Mahatma) Gandhiji. Their nationalism is inspired by Hitler and Mussolini. Their nationalism is violent and provocative and there is no place for dissent. Whosoever disagrees will be removed. Everybody is living in fear in the land of Mahavir, Gandhi and Buddha," the chief minister of the Congress-ruled state said. His comments come days after industrialist Rahul Bajaj had in Mumbai said that people are afraid of criticising the central government's policies.

Commenting on the economy, the chief minister said that the country cannot function on emotional grounds and for this economy needs to be strengthened. He, however, said Chhattisgarh is not affected by the economic slowdown because the state government has put more money in the citizen's pocket through loan waiver of farmers, procuring paddy at MSP of Rs 2,500.

The money ultimately came back to the market, Baghel said. Answering a question on the National Register for Citizens (NRC), the chief minister said, "This is just a way to deflect attention from real issues."

Asked about GST compensation to states, Baghel stated that the demand for compensation has reached Rs 6,500 crore in 2018-19. He alleged that development works in the state are being affected and Chhattisgarh is witnessing revenue loss as the state has not yet received GST compensation from the Centre.

Baghel said not releasing GST compensation of states is a clear violation of Constitutional Amendment Act before GST. Mentioning the achievements of his 11-month old government, the chief minister said that rate of unemployment in Chhattisgarh has registered a decline of 6 per cent whereas sectors like automobile and real estate have witnessed a jump of over 70 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha Warriors secure resounding victory to stay afloat

Odisha Warriors registered a resounding 6-1 victory over Bengaluru Brawlers here on Saturday to stay in the race for a semifinal berth in the Big Bout Indian Boxing League here. Skipper Jakhongir Rakhmanov and Naman Tanwar posted wins to pl...

Saudi suspect in U.S. Navy base attack linked to anti-U.S. Twitter screed

The Saudi airman accused of killing three people at a U.S. Navy base in Florida appeared to have posted criticism of U.S. wars and quoted slain al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden on social media hours before the shooting spree, according to a ...

India moving towards right-wing ideology, says Chidambaram

Days after his release on bail in the INX media case, Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Saturday that India is moving towards right-wing ideology and cautioned people against it. This country is moving towards the right-wing, backward t...

Karnataka: 3 dead, 1 injured after landslide at construction site

Three workers died while one was injured following a landslide at a construction site in Odiyoor of Bantwal Taluk here.All four were working at the site for the construct of a pillar.Further details are awaited. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019