Puducherry: Amid price hike, man steals onion bags from wholesale shop

Amid the rising price of onions in the country, an unidentified person in Puducherry stole a couple of 100 kg bags of onions from a wholesale shop on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Puducherry
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 20:44 IST
An onion market in Puducherry.. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the rising price of onions in the country, an unidentified person in Puducherry stole a couple of 100 kg bags of onions from a wholesale shop on Saturday. According to the owner of the shop, Velmurugan, the person had arrived on a motorcycle and stole the bags of onions, when they were being loaded off the cargo truck.

Later in the day, the person was nabbed by the locals at his residence and the bags of onions were recovered from his home. The two-wheeler used to steal the onion bags was also there. Velmurugan is yet to file a complaint against the person. He stated that the theft had happened due to the rising prices of onions.

The price of onions has been on the rise in several parts of the country, which has sparked protests among people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

