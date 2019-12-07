Mumbai: Police identify man whose body parts were found in suitcase

The police, which recovered the chopped body parts of a man in a suitcase here on Monday, have identified the person as Benet Rebello, musician by profession. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Crime Branch, Shahaji Umap, Rebello, 62, was allegedly killed by his adopted daughter, who had an affair with her boyfriend, which did not have Rebello's approval.

Umap further said that the girl and her boyfriend have been taken in the custody. "The real parents of the girl stay at Asalpha in Ghatkopar area. During the investigation, the girl revealed that they chopped the body and disposed of it in three different suitcases," he said.

The police have so far located only one suitcase. A case under Sections 302 and 231 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)