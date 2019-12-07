Man killed in house, wife serious

A 50-year-old man was killed whilehis wife was seriously injured after unidentified personsattacked them in their house in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra'sThane district, police said on Saturday

Police suspect that Kashinath Barde and Anusaya Bardewere hit with some blunt object on their heads

The incident came to light on December 6 morning whensome neighbours spotted the couple lying in a pool of blood,an official said, adding that Kashinath was declared broughtdead to hospital.

