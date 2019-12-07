'EVM failure' in developed countries can be case study for IT

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Saturday said "failure" of EVMs in several developed countries could be a case study for the Indian IT sector. Speaking at Infocom here, Mitra said while countries such as the US, the UK, Netherlands, Ireland and Germany have done away with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) due to their potential to compromise the election process, India is still clinging on to it.

"Studies in the US have shown that there were great security flaws in the EVMs which have the potential to compromise an entire election process. This can be a case study for the Indian IT sector," he said. The state finance minister said Brazil is the only other country apart from India that is continuing with the use of EVMs.

Mitra said the IT sector should also study the "failure of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) network". West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been demanding for re-introduction of ballot papers..

