NSUI protest against visit by BJP leaders to Unnao rape victim's residence, detained

Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Congress' student wing, on Saturday protested against the visit of BJP leaders including party lawmaker Sakshi Maharaj to the residence of the Unnao rape victim, who succumbed to burn injuries after being set ablaze while she was on her way for a court hearing here earlier this week. The NSUI members shouted slogans against the visit of Uttar Pradesh ministers Kamal Rani Varun, Swami Prasad Maurya and Sakshi Maharaj who paid a visit to the family of the Unnao rape victim at their house.

As they were protesting, police detained several NSUI members and took them away from the scene. "I along with my party are in support of the victim's family. I have been vocal about it in the Parliament as well. Culprits will be arrested. None will be spared. Unnao's name has been maligned," Sakshi Maharaj told reporters.

Echoing similar sentiments, Maurya said that the Unnao incident should not be a subject of politics. "Whatever investigation the victim's family wants, we will do it. The names that have been taken by the victim, action will be taken against them. No culprit will be spared. It is not a subject of politics," he said.

Meanwhile, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Congress state chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and other party workers detained by police, while they were protesting against the death of Unnao rape case victim. The Unnao rape victim breathed her last at 11:40 pm on Friday at Safdarjung Hospital after battling for life for more than 40 hours.

The 23-year-old was set ablaze in Unnao while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning. She was later airlifted to Delhi for treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. According to the police, five miscreants allegedly threw kerosene on the woman and set her on fire when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed in March.

In Delhi, people from all walks of lives took out a candlelight march today from Raj Ghat to India Gate, demanding justice for the Unnao rape victim. (ANI)

