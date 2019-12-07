Two brothers held for burgling houses in Delhi

Two brothers were arrested from near the Karkardooma Court for allegedly burgling houses in the national capital, police said on Saturday. A total of 64 cases of burglaries in East Delhi and Shahdara districts have been solved with the arrest, they said.

The accused brothers were identified as Kayyum (30) and Ayyub (40), residents of Nand Nagri, police said. Around Rs 27 lakh, gold jewelleries weighing around 2.25 kilogram, 11 wrist watches, seven mobile phones and 53 master keys were recovered from their possession, they said.

"On Friday, police received a tip-off, following which a trap was laid near the Karkardooma Court and the accused were apprehended," a senior police officer said. During interrogation, it was revealed that Kayyum used to commit burglaries while his brother would keep an eye over others from a distance so as to alert him in case of any threat, police said.

Kayyum first used to confirm if the house was vacant and then unlocked the gate of the targeted house using a master key, the officer said. The accused bought two houses in Kabir Nagar and Yamuna Vihar with the money and valuables they had stolen in burglaries, police said.

