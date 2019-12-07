Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripura to introduce inter-state portability of ration card by

  • PTI
  • |
  • Agartala
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 21:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 21:57 IST
Tripura to introduce inter-state portability of ration card by

The Tripura government is planning to introduce inter-state portability of ration cards by January next year, a state minister said on Saturday. Ration cards which are portable with the state have already been introduced and this enables a beneficiary of the public distribution system (PDS) to buy his or her quota of ration from any fair price shop in the state, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Manoj Kanti Deb said.

"We have already introduced the intra-state portability of ration card from this month. The Tripura government now plans to roll out the inter-state portability by January next year," he said. Tripura has become the first among the northeastern states to introduce the intra-state portability for which the PDS system has been modernised, he said.

Only 27 ration shops have not been brought under the new system as these are in far-flung areas where Internet connection is not available, the minister said. "We are trying to bring these ration shops under the new system," Deb said.

Till November, consumers were required to visit their particular fair price shops with ration cards and Aadhaar cards to buy commodities. The state government has provided Aadhaar-based point of sale (POS) machines in 1,810 fair price shops under the system for distribution of rations, he said.

Deb said the government has also stepped up vigil in fair price shops to stop hoarding of essential commodities. PTI JOY BDC NN NN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Given evidence about party leaders behind defeat of BJP candidates in Maharashtra polls: Khadse

BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Saturday said that he has given names of BJP leaders, who were responsible for the defeat of party candidates in the assembly polls, to Maharashtra unit chief Chandrakant Patil. Khadse attended the meeting of BJP...

Manipur CM inspects sites proposed to be visited by PM Modi, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe on Dec 17

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inspected on Saturday the sites Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe are supposed to visit during their proposed trip to the state. The annual summit between PM Modi and J...

North Korea says US denuclearisation talks 'out of negotiation table'

United Nations, Dec 7 AFP North Korea on Saturday said denuclearisation talks with the United States were out of the negotiation table, while slamming European UN Security Council members who had recently denounced its provocative ballistic...

Bhagwat says rearing cows found to have lessened jail inmates'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday that experience has shown that the criminal mindset of jail inmates decreased when they were given the task of looking after cows. Such observations and findings should be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019