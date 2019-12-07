MP: 4 arrested for raping school teacher

Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested four people for allegedly raping a school teacher in Sidhi district.

The accused allegedly abducted the woman and gang-raped her on December 5 while she was returning home from the school. The incident took place at a secluded spot.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

