UP: Man held for attempting to rape minor girl in Hapur

Police have arrested a person for allegedly attempting to rape a three-year-old minor girl here on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Hapur, Sanjeev Suman said, "An information was received from Simbhaoli area regarding an attempt to rape with a minor girl. Police reached the spot and immediately send the girl to a hospital. Doctors said that prima facie the girl has no external injuries, however, they are checking for internal injuries and referred the girl to the district hospital."

"We have arrested the accused under the attempt to rape and he is being interrogated. If further details come out after the further medical examination of the girl then we will take further action and file a charge sheet soon," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)