2 brothers kill uncle, aunt over property dispute in Yavatmal

Two brothers were arrested for allegedly killing their uncle and aunt in Maharashtra'sYavatmal district on Saturday over a property dispute, police said

An official identified the accused as siblings Prashant and Kiran Rathod, and the deceased as RaghunathJadhav and his wife Anusaya, all from Tiwasa village in the district

"The brothers attacked and killed the Jadhav couple with sharp weapons at around 4 pm. The deceased's son was also injured in the incident. They had a dispute over a plot of land at Tiwasa," said Inspector Vinay Koregaonkar of Lakhedpolice station.

