Raigarh: Six-year-old girl raped by minor boy, accused arrested

A case of rape with a six-year-old girl by her teenage neighbour was registered at Lailunga police station of the district. The 15-year-old accused, who lives in the neighbourhood of the victim was arrested following the complaint of rape.

"FIR has been registered and the accused was produced before a Juvenile Justice Board", Raigarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Singh said. More details awaited. (ANI)

