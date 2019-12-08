Plea filed in Telangana HC seeking probe into police encounter

A petition was filed in the Telangana High Court on Saturday seeking probe into killing of four persons arrested on charges of raping and murdering a veterinary doctor by the Telangana Police. The petition was filed by Human Rights Forum and other activists after four rapists were killed in an encounter with the police early morning on Friday.

The incident took place when the accused were being taken to the scene of crime. Jeevan Kumar from Human Rights Forum, who is also a Coordination Committee member of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State has requested the court to charge the police officers under sector 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which pertains to murder.

"The incident was extrajudicial and arbitrary. The police killed them to satisfy the sentiments and emotions of the people. The government should have shown some sense and wisdom," said Kumar. Sanjaya, a women activist and one of the petitioners in the case also echoed similar sentiments and said that encounter was unconstitutional. "It was a pre-planned murder and conspiracy for which the state government had given a nod." (ANI)

