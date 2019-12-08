Fire breaks out in Delhi, several people feared dead

Several people are feared dead after a fire broke out in a house in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road here on Sunday morning, a Delhi Fire Service official said. A call about the fire was received at 5:22 AM following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Many people trapped inside were rescued and rushed to RML Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital, they said. Several of them are feared dead, the official said.

