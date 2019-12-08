Anaj Mandi fire: Amit Shah instructs officials to provide all possible assistant on urgent basis

Expressing grief over the death of 32 people in a major fire that broke out in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road here, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance on urgent basis. Conveying deepest condolences with the kin of the deceased, Shah tweeted, "Tragic loss of precious lives in the fire accident in New Delhi. My deepest condolences with families of those who have lost their loved ones."

The Home Minister also prayed for the early recovery of the injured. He said that he has "instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance on an urgent basis."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also expressed grief over the death of 32 people in a major fire that broke out in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road here. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal called the incident "a very very tragic news" and said that firemen are doing their best.

"V v tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals," he tweeted. As many as 32 people died after a fire broke out in a factory in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road on Sunday morning, police said.Dr Kishore Kumar, Medical Superintendent of Lok Nayak Hospital, told ANI: "We got 14 casualties, of which 10 were brought dead. The causalities have been brought from basti area near filmistan. Our team of doctors is attending to those who are alive."Giving details of the incident, Deputy Fire Chief Officer Sunil Choudhary said: "A fire broke out in a 600 sq feet plot. It was very dark inside. It is a factory where school bags, bottles and other materials were kept."

The officer further said the fire was of "medium category" and had been completely doused.Rescue operations are currently underway. (ANI)

