Mamata condoles loss of lives in Delhi fire tragedy
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed her deepest condolences to the families of those killed in a massive fire at a factory in Delhi and said she was saddened by the tragic incident. A fire swept through a factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi this morning, leaving 43 laborers dead and many others injured.
The chief minister wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the fire incident. "Saddened to hear about the devastating fire in Delhi.
My heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
