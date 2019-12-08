TMC govt revived handicrafts sector in Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the handicrafts sector in the state has been revived in a big way by her government in the last eight-years. She said that at least 10 rural craft hubs have been established in the state in collaboration with UNESCO which has benefited 25,000 artisans.

The chief minister said her government has also set up the Biswa Bangla stores to promote the state's handicrafts. "All India #HandicraftsWeek begins today. This sector has seen a big revival in last the 8 years in #Bangla. 10 #RuralCraftHubs have been established (in collaboration with @UNESCO), benefiting 25,000 artisans. We have set up Biswa Bangla stores to promote the state's handicrafts," Banerjee tweeted.

West Bengal Micro Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles department has been patronizing the craft heritage of the state not only to sustain it but to develop it further, keeping pace with the new demand pattern and designs. The all India handicrafts week is celebrated every year from December 8 to 14 to raise the awareness-level, importance in the society and gather support from the people for the products.

