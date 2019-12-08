Onion prices continue to surge in Madurai markets

The price of onions continue to soar drastically in Madurai making it an unaffordable commodity for the common man. The price of the vegetable touched Rs. 200 kg on Sunday with fine quality of edible bulb selling more than Rs 250 in the retail market of the city.

Traders too are facing trouble as the people are buying less onions due to the surge in the price. Speaking to ANI, Moorthy, an onion trader said, "Customers who used to buy 5 kg onions earlier are now buying only 1 kg."

Annoyed with the sky-rocketing prices of the onions, a buyer named Jaya Subha said, "I am spending Rs 350-400 per week only on buying onions." The central government, on Tuesday, revised the stock-holding limit of onion to 25 tonnes for wholesalers and five tonnes for retailers. Importers will be exempted from these stock limits for imported stock.

The price of onions has been on the rise in many states of the country, which has even sparked protests among the people. (ANI)

