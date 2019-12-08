Left Menu
Development News Edition

Abanindranath Tagore’s book tracing Buddha’s journey now in English

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 15:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 15:17 IST
Abanindranath Tagore’s book tracing Buddha’s journey now in English

A book by Rabindranath Tagore's nephew Abanindranath which parallelly examines the journey of the Buddha through various stages of his life as well as that of a young village lad has been translated into English. “Nalak” in its English translation has no chapters. Another feature is a bunch of new illustrations in the pen-and-ink style.

The illustrations present a well-researched theme, apparently inspired by the style of Buddhist tankha paintings while depicting the details of clothing, environment, buildings, paths and gardens, cities and villages, mythical figures, animals, objects and people. The illustrations along with the lyrical narrative also trace the restless spirit of Nalak, who cannot put his mind to school work and feels imprisoned at home.

Abanindranath literally paints pictures, taking readers through the story of Nalak’s coming-of-age and his quest and meditation for finding Buddha. Nalak is born with special powers of a divine vision which enables him to perceive the birth of Buddha and the stages of the Jataka story. The original storyline has a twist, bringing in an element of magic realism where fantasy takes hold of reality and vice versa.

There is a complete merging of timelines here, when Nalak’s childhood and years of youth capture prince Siddhartha’s transition from a newborn to a full-grown man, a husband and a father, in a time capsule very deftly. Nalak yearns to meet and forever remain with Buddha; he travels in a surreal world of sorts, taking Buddha’s journey along with him.

Abanindranath was an artist and writer and as the principal innovator of the Bengal school of art, he created a distinctive Swadeshi style of art at a time when only western models were being imitated and practised in contemporary India. Published by Niyogi Books, the novel has been translated into English by Urbi Bhaduri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

AAP MP Sanjay Singh targets MCD over Anaj Mandi fire

Aam Aadmi Party AAP MP Sanjay Singh has blamed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD for the fire at Anaj Mandi which left 43 dead and 16 injured on Sunday. If a factory was operating illegally at a house, then it was the responsibility of...

One-stop shops to be set up in gurudwaras to help survivors of anti-Sikh riots

Delhi gurudwara management body DSGMC has decided to open special shops named 1984 Stores to rehabilitate families affected by the anti-Sikh riots that occurred 35 years ago in the city. The 1984 Stores will be opened at 10 historic gurudwa...

Malaysia reports first case of polio since 1992

A three-month-old Malaysian infant has been diagnosed with polio, the first case reported in the country in nearly three decades, a top health official said on Sunday. The baby boy from Tuaran in Malaysias Sabah state on Borneo island teste...

Assam: Movement of 19 trains affected after goods train derails at Dibrugarh

The movement of 19 trains between the Naharkatiya and Duliajan stations was on Sunday affected after seven wagons of a goods train derailed near the Naharkatiya station in Dibrugarh district earlier today. According to a press note by the N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019