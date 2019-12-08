3 labourers killed as soil falls on them

Three labourers were killed and one was injured when a heap of soil fell on them while digging a pit in the coastal town of Bantwal near Mangaluru, police said. According to police, the three labourers were digging the pit for the foundation of a building next to a hillock when the incident occurred on Saturday evening.

A heap of soil fell on them, killing them on the spot. The injured had been hospitalised, police said..

