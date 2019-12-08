Notorious drug peddler arrested under PSA in Jammu

A notorious drug peddler, facing various cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was arrested under the Public Safety Act here, a police spokesman said on Sunday. Masoom Ali, a resident of Waliyabad, was arrested under PSA on Saturday by a police party led by Sub Inspector Zaheer Mushtaq, in-charge of police post Sidhra, the spokesman said.

He said a number of FIRs stand registered against Ali at different police stations across Jammu district for his alleged involvement in drug peddling. The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

