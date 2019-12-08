UP: 4 gang-rape accused attack victim with acid in Muzaffarnagar

A woman in Shahpur in Muzaffarnagar district was allegedly attacked with acid by four persons against whom she had filed a case of gang rape. "The incident happened around four days back. A case has been registered. We are investigating the case from all angles," said Nepal Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where she was admitted for medical assistance and was discharged on the same day. Further investigation is underway in this regard. (ANI)

