Patnaik demands Centre to denote Paika Rebellion as First War of Independence

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday demanded the Centre to denote the Paika Rebellion as the First War of Independence. Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony o Paika Rebellion Memorial at Barunei hills in Khordha District in presence of President Ram Nath Knovind, Patnaik said, "I pay my tribute to the hero of India's first war for independence, Buxi Jagabandhu and other Brave Paikas. I demand from the Center to denote the Paika Rebellion as the First War of Independence."

"We also demand from the Centre to launch a new Express Train named after Bakshi Jagabandhu," he said. Patnaik said, "Today is the great day for all of us, as President of India is here to lay foundation for the Paika Rebellion Memorial, and I welcome him in Odisha, I also want to extend my gratitude to the Union Ministry of Culture and Union Minister of Petroleum And Natural Gas for undertaking work of the memorial. For this, the government of Odisha has provided the land and will continue to provide infrastructure support for the Project."

President Of India Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday laid the foundation for the Paika Rebellion Memorial at Barunei hills here, where Governor of Odisha Ganeshi Lal, Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswabhusan Harichandran and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were present. The Paika Rebellion, also known as Paika Bidroha was an armed rebellion against the British East India Company in Odisha in 1817, where Paikas lead by Bakshi Jagabandhu had taken the part in the rebellion. (ANI)

