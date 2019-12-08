Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi fire tragedy: Nitish Kumar announces Rs 2 lakh each for kin of deceased hailing from Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for families of the deceased who hailed from Bihar, in the Delhi fire tragedy.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Patna (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 18:40 IST
Delhi fire tragedy: Nitish Kumar announces Rs 2 lakh each for kin of deceased hailing from Bihar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for families of the deceased who hailed from Bihar, in the Delhi fire tragedy. "The fire tragedy at the Anaj Mandi area in Delhi is an unfortunate incident. My prayers are with those affected by the tragedy," Nitish Kumar said in a release issued by his office.

"For the natives of Bihar affected by the tragedy, their families will get Rs 1 lakh each from the labour department and Rs 1 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The officials are directed to provide support to the injured in their medical treatment," the release added. At least 43 people died after a massive fire broke out in a factory in Anaj Mandi area on Rani Jhansi Road here on Sunday morning, police said.

Around 62 people were taken out by fire tenders from the building that caught fire in the wee hours on Sunday. 34 dead were confirmed by the Lok Nayak Hospital and 9 by the Lady Hardinge Hospital, police said. Soon after receiving the report, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and to carry out rescue operations. Given the intensity of the fire, 10-12 more fire tenders had to be sent at the spot.

The fire has been completely doused by the fire brigade teams and all the persons have been rescued from the site. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident. Additional assistance of Rs 1 lakh has also been announced to those injured. The Delhi government has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and sought a report within seven days.

"The Anaj Mandi fire tragedy is very unfortunate. More than 40 people have died. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into it. Compensation of Rs 10 lakh each will be given to families of those dead and Rs 1 lakh each to those injured. The expense of medical treatment of those injured will be borne by the government," Kejriwal told reporters after visiting the site of the fire tragedy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Encounter deaths are nothing but extra-judicial killing: CPI

Encounter deaths are nothing but extra-judicial killing CPI Hyderabad, Dec 8 PTI The CPI on Sunday said it disapproved of police encounter like the one in Hyderabad, in which four accused were shot dead, and sought improvement in judicial ...

Protests grip Iraq's capital and south despite rising toll

Baghdad, Dec 8 AFP Thousands of Iraqi protesters streamed into streets and public squares in the capital and restive south on Sunday, saying they were not deterred by deadly violence meant to scare them. In Baghdad, crowds of anti-governmen...

'Hunar Haat' preserving, promoting artisans and craftsmen work: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said that Hunar Haat has proved to be an effective and successful mission to preserve and promote Indias indigenous traditional legacy of master artisans and craftsmen which was on the verge of e...

Will write to CMs, HC chief justices of all states to complete

Will write to CMs, HC chief justices of all states to completeprobe in rape and POCSO cases in 2 months, and trial within 6months Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019