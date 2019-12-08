Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two fire incidents in Kolkata, no casualty

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 18:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 18:54 IST
Two fire incidents in Kolkata, no casualty

Fire broke out at two different places in the city, one in the northern part and the other in the southern part, on Sunday, police said. There was no report of any casualty in either incident.

The first incident of fire was reported around 11.05am from a building under the jurisdiction of Amherst Street Police Station, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said. The fire broke out there due to a leakage in an LPG cylinder, he said.

"Local police and one fire tender rushed to the spot and extinguished it and nobody was injured in the incident," he said. The second incident of fire was reported around 12.50pm from a residential building in South Kolkata's Bansdroni area, the IPS officer said.

The fire broke out inside a room of a flat on the first floor of the G+5 building. Two fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control after an hour, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Man held for raping minor daughter

A man in Uttar Pradeshs Bahraich district was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping his minor daughter under the influence of alcohol, police said. The 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the accused on Saturday night in a village und...

57% waste processed in country; Chhattisgarh most efficient while big states lag behind: report

Waste is collected on a daily basis from households in 93 per cent of the countrys municipal councils under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan of which only 57 per cent is processed, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has said. As per a r...

PM meets ex-Union minister Arun Shourie at Pune hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Union minister Arun Shourie at a hospital in Pune on Sunday evening and spent nearly 15 minutes with the former BJP leader. According to senior doctors of the Ruby Hall Clinic, located in Bund Garden...

Min temp in parts of Rajasthan 1 to 3 notches below normal

Most places in Rajasthan recorded minimum temperatures at one to three notches below the normal since Saturday, with Sikar registering a low of 5.5 degree Celsius, a meteorological department official said. Sriganganagar recorded a minimum ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019