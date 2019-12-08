Two fire incidents in Kolkata, no casualty

Fire broke out at two different places in the city, one in the northern part and the other in the southern part, on Sunday, police said. There was no report of any casualty in either incident.

The first incident of fire was reported around 11.05am from a building under the jurisdiction of Amherst Street Police Station, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said. The fire broke out there due to a leakage in an LPG cylinder, he said.

"Local police and one fire tender rushed to the spot and extinguished it and nobody was injured in the incident," he said. The second incident of fire was reported around 12.50pm from a residential building in South Kolkata's Bansdroni area, the IPS officer said.

The fire broke out inside a room of a flat on the first floor of the G+5 building. Two fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control after an hour, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)