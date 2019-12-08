Left Menu
Delhi: Another factory in Anaj Mandi was in flames yesterday, no injuries reported

A fire had taken place yesterday in a factory building behind the site at Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road in North Delhi where the fire broke out earlier today.

Delhi: Another factory in Anaj Mandi was in flames yesterday, no injuries reported
Visuals from the site of incident in Anaj Mandi in New Delhi. (Photo/ANI).

A fire had taken place yesterday in a factory building behind the site at Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road in North Delhi where the fire broke out earlier today. The fire broke out on Saturday and was doused off immediately. No casualties or injuries were reported.

At least 43 people died after a massive fire broke out in a factory in Anaj Mandi area on Rani Jhansi Road here on Sunday morning, police said. Around 62 people were taken out by fire tenders from the building that caught fire in the wee hours on Sunday. 34 dead were confirmed by the Lok Nayak Hospital and 9 by the Lady Hardinge Hospital, police said.

Soon after receiving the report, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and to carry out rescue operations. Given the intensity of the fire, 10-12 more fire tenders had to be sent at the spot. The fire has been completely doused by the fire brigade teams and all the persons have been rescued from the site.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident. Additional assistance of Rs 1 lakh has also been announced to those injured. The Delhi government has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and sought a report within seven days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

